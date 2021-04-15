Bolton said that an assistant deputy chief of police, whom he did not identify by name, gave the order not to use the heavier crowd-control weapons — such as stingballs and 40-mm launchers — out of concern that “they could potentially cause life-altering injury and/or death, if they were misused in any way.”

“The takeaway from that is, let’s provide the training to our officers so they are used appropriately,” Bolton continued, later adding: “Training deficiencies put officers … in a position not to succeed.”

Bolton spoke to lawmakers about the preliminary findings of his investigation into the errors and systemic failures of the Capitol Police that left the force unable to adequately protect the Capitol from a mob of insurrectionists in early January. Though he predicted that the investigation will continue through the balance of the fiscal year, Bolton said investigators already were confident that sweeping procedural changes must be made regarding intelligence, training and operational planning.

He also called for a “cultural change” — noting that the Capitol Police need “to move away from the traditional posture of a police department,” and start thinking of itself as “a protection agency” that works not to respond to disturbances, but “to prevent events such as January 6.”

Bolton has provided two reports to Congress detailing the interim findings and recommendations of his investigation. Those reports were designated as “law enforcement sensitive” and not have been released publicly, but The Washington Post has obtained a copy of their summaries and recommendations. Bolton is expected to produce a third flash report on countersurveillance in the coming weeks.

Much of the reports pertain to intelligence-gathering “deficiencies.” When asked Thursday to name his highest-priority recommendations, Bolton said emphatically that improving this capacity was vital for the Capitol Police.

“We need an intelligence bureau. … It needs to be a full-service, comprehensive bureau,” he said in response to a question from panel member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). Bolton has also called for ensuring that civilians and officers tasked to intelligence-gathering operations obtain top-secret clearances, which not all employees currently have.

But a few minutes later, Bolton also told the panel in no uncertain terms that if there was one place that lawmakers were going to direct additional funding, they should first focus on improved training.

“Training has got to be taken seriously, it can’t be an afterthought,” he said in response to a question from Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) “If you want to invest dollars, that’s the place to invest it, is training.”

Bolton specifically highlighted the department’s Civil Disturbance Unit, which functions as “an ad hoc unit,” he said, when it should be a permanent, stand-alone force. He called for Congress to adopt incentives to attract officers to the high-risk role, to build a force that is prepared to respond to potentially riotous crowds and ready to be called up in the face of any potential threat to the Capitol campus.

“They need to have a stand-alone unit, whatever size the department deems appropriate, and that’s their full-time job,” he said.

Bolton is not the first official to call for an overhaul of the policies and procedures that govern the force’s training, staffing, communications and intelligence operations.

Last month, lawmakers received a draft report from a team led by former Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honore, which found that Capitol Police were “understaffed, insufficiently equipped and inadequately trained” to quell riots like that which transpired on Jan. 6.

Congress also has heard from the former chief of the Capitol Police, Steven A. Sund, the current acting chief, Yogananda D. Pittman, and the two former sergeants at arms who resigned after the riot, Michael Stenger of the Senate and Paul Irving of the House. They’ve also testified about missteps and miscommunication.

In his opening statement Thursday, the panel’s top Republican, Rep. Rodney Davis (Ill.), complained that the hearing was “long overdue.”

“This is the first hearing that the chair has called on January 6, more than three months after the attack,” Davis said, noting that the panel had “skipped a step” by not first hearing from the individuals involved in decision-making. He also insisted that the committee should be prioritizing reforms to the Capitol Police board, which oversees the police force, if it wanted to make meaningful changes to protecting the Capitol.

The hearing comes as lawmakers are readying a spending package to pay for some of the proposed reforms and enhancements to campus security. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters during a Thursday news conference that she had received a draft of the House Appropriations Committee’s proposal to direct additional funds toward protecting the Capitol, including plans “to harden the windows, the doors and the rest,” she said.

In the House, at least five committees have launched probes into aspects of the Capitol riot, with still more examining questions surrounding forms of domestic extremism that were highlighted by the attack. But most of the related probes have been slow to get underway.

Many members expected that committee-level inquiries would quickly be overshadowed by an independent, 9/11-style commission — but initial momentum toward creation of such a panel has faltered in the face of political disputes over the scope of its authority.