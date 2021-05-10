“A stand-alone entity, with a defined mission dedicated to counter-surveillance activities in support of protecting the Congressional Community, would improve the Department’s ability to identify and disrupt individuals or groups intent on engaging in illegal activity directed at the Congressional Community and its legislative process,” Bolton wrote in his planned opening statement.
He also said that the force had “insufficient resources” to support its counterintelligence mission, and that the Capitol Police’s existing Threat Assessment Service suffered from “manpower issues” despite recent efforts to beef up its ranks.
The Capitol Police issued a rare statement on Friday after early reports surfaced about Bolton’s latest findings — the third of a series of interim reports he has issued as part of an ongoing investigation into the lead-up to and events of Jan. 6. In the statement, officials challenged Congress to authorize new programs and approve the funds necessary to make meaningful changes.
Bolton is not the first investigator to call for a stand-alone intelligence unit within the Capitol Police, to better assess the unique and mounting risks to the Capitol and the people who work there. Earlier this year, a task force led by retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honore made the same determination.
Congress is expected to pass a supplemental authorization package to pay for some of the recommended changes, but the details of such a bill have not been finalized. House Appropriations Committee chairwoman Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.) indicated last week that she intended to ready a Capitol security funding bill for a floor vote this month. The Democrat-led House’s proposal is expected to clock in at around $2 billion, and it is unclear how much Republican support it may have.