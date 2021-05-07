An interim report from Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton, the third produced thus far in his ongoing investigation, concludes the force lacked “adequate resources” to properly assess risks posed to the Capitol, according to a report by CBS News, which obtained a copy of Bolton’s findings. But in a statement acknowledging its shortcomings, the Capitol Police argued that implementing the inspector general’s recommendations will “require resources and authorization” from Congress, and that the agency has taken “significant steps” to make other necessary changes in the meantime.