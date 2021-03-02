Last week, current and former officials responsible for security that day — including acting D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III, former Capitol Police chief Steven A. Sund, former House sergeant-at-arms Paul D. Irving and former Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael C. Stenger — sought to explain why they did not respond more aggressively to intelligence that anticipated possible violence, such as a Jan. 5 FBI report warning of “war” at the Capitol.

“An online thread discussed specific calls for violence to include stating ‘Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled,’ ” the report stated. “‘Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.’ ”

BLM is a common reference to the Black Lives Matter movement for racial justice. Pantifa is a derogatory term for antifa, a loosely knit group of far-left anti-fascist activists whose adherents sometimes engage in violent clashes with right-wing extremists.

The hearing Wednesday will allow lawmakers to press the FBI about the intelligence that the agency gathered, as well as military and homeland security officials about their response to the possible threat. Scheduled to testify are Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, the commanding general of the D.C. National Guard; Jill Sanborn, the assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division; Melissa Smislova, a senior official in the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis; and Robert Salesses, a senior Defense Department official.

Walker was added to the slate of witnesses only this week.

Officials from virtually all federal law enforcement and defense agencies have faced criticism for miscalculating the possibility that supporters of President Donald Trump who came to D.C. for a rally Jan. 6 could turn violent and set their sights on the Capitol, where lawmakers were counting the electoral college votes. In addition to congressional inquiries, the inspectors general of several federal agencies are investigating officials’ response.

So far, there has been no shortage of finger-pointing. At last week’s hearing, Contee said no one at the FBI called him about the Jan. 5 report from the bureau’s Norfolk office — which had captured a specific online threat. “I would certainly think that something as violent as an insurrection at the Capitol would warrant a phone call or something,” Contee said, acknowledging that his agency had received the report in an email.

On Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray defended the bureau’s response, saying it had distributed the report three ways: in an email to the Joint Terrorism Task Force, which includes the D.C. and Capitol police; in a posting on a law enforcement portal; and in a verbal briefing at a command center in D.C.

“The whole idea is they’re supposed to go back and pass it up their chain of command,” Wray said, later conceding, “I do not consider what happened on January 6th to be an acceptable result. And that’s why we’re looking so hard at figuring out how can the process be improved.”