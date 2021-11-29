The tropes crop up on the left as well, among liberals who mock right-wing defendants as “Vanilla ISIS” or “Y’all Qaeda.” On Twitter, people comment “Where was he radicalized?” on items about the Capitol suspects — the tongue-in-cheek use of a question typically asked about Islamist extremists. Similarly, researchers sometimes portray the far-right threat as “the new jihad.” The intention is to underscore extremist violence on the right, but activists say the tactic still relies on the stigmatizing Muslim-terrorism association, as if identity-based violence were an imported threat and not one baked into the country’s founding.