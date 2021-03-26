Walker, a former special agent and top career official at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, as well as a longtime Guardsman, was leading the D.C. Guard during those events, and has criticized the Pentagon’s leadership in the days since for restricting his powers ahead of the event and taking too long to allow him to send available Guardsmen to the Capitol.

Top Defense Department officials have denied those accusations, saying they moved as quickly as possible, given that the Capitol Police, the force responsible for securing Congress, hadn’t asked the military to prepare a backup force in advance.

In a statement on Friday, Pelosi said Walker’s experience would be an “important asset” to the House in light of the Jan. 6 attack, and noted that the House must “strengthen our institution and keep our Capitol community, and all who visit, safe.”

“Throughout his long, dedicated career in public service, General William Walker has proven to be a leader of great integrity and experience who will bring his steady and patriotic leadership to this vital role,” Pelosi added. “His historic appointment as the first Black American to serve as Sergeant-at-Arms is an important step forward for this institution and our nation.”

A spokesman for the D.C. Guard didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Walker is a registered Republican, according to voter registration records reviewed by The Washington Post, and was selected to lead the D.C. Guard in 2017 by President Donald Trump, who ousted Walker’s predecessor.

Unlike in the 50 states, where governors control the Guard, the D.C. National Guard answers to the president, who delegates command control to the Army and defense secretaries. If Walker leaves the D.C. Guard, President Biden would be responsible for appointing his replacement.

Walker was commanding the D.C. Guard during the federal government’s much-criticized response to unrest in the District last June after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Two helicopters from the D.C. Guard descended upon protesters in what was seen as a heavy handed use of military tactics against peaceful civilians.

The incident is the subject of a Defense Department Inspector General investigation, the results of which have yet to be released. Walker said during the March 3 hearing that a subordinate officer gave the orders regarding the helicopters but that he ultimately took responsibility as the commander.

Installing Walker in the job could signal that congressional leaders intend to rely more heavily on National Guard soldiers to augment security at the U.S. Capitol – possibly for years to come.

A review of security operations initiated by Pelosi, and led by retired Army Lt. Gen Russel Honoré, has recommended that Capitol Police respond to Jan. 6 by hiring nearly 900 additional officers, as well as undertaking other physical security enhancements.

Officials briefed on the still ongoing drawdown of National Guard soldiers say that Walker has been an ally of Capitol Police requests to have additional Guard soldiers at the Capitol while the police force can be bolstered, and possibly more regularly after that to prepare for special events.

If confirmed by a majority of the House, Walker will be tasked with all security and logistical planning of the House chamber, its wing of the Capitol and all associated office buildings. He will play a role in overseeing the Capitol Police, the law enforcement force that answers to Congress and is responsible for securing the complex.

The Senate swore in its new law enforcement leadership team Monday, which is made up of all women for the first time in its history. Karen Gibson, a retired Army lieutenant general who served as director of intelligence for U.S. Central Command, became the Senate’s sergeant-at-arms. Gibson had worked with Honoré on making recommendations for future security arrangements in the wake of the riot.