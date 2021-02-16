Cooper, 40, was charged in October with falsely reporting an assault when it was revealed that after her initial call to police to report an alleged threat, she falsely reported that Christian Cooper assaulted her. The Manhattan district attorney’s office offered her the chance to complete a program in exchange for the case’s dismissal. Details of the offer were not made public until Tuesday.

“Having completed five sessions, Ms. Cooper’s therapist reported that it was a moving experience and that Ms. Cooper learned a lot in their sessions together,” Illuzzi said. Illuzzi also noted that Christian Cooper declined to participate in the criminal justice process.

Amy Cooper called the police on Christian Cooper on May 25 after he asked her to leash her dog in Manhattan's Central Park. (Christian Cooper)

Amy Cooper’s call to police was recorded on cellphone video and was widely criticized because of the emphasis she placed on the race of the stranger with whom she was in a heated confrontation.

On May 25 in the Ramble section of Central Park, a wooded area frequented by birdwatchers, Christian Cooper, who is not related, insisted that she put her dog on a leash — a request Amy Cooper refused. The exchange elevated and Christian Cooper tried to lure the woman’s dog with a treat.

Illuzzi said that based on Amy Cooper’s reports, “the police could have easily found [Christian Cooper] before they spoke further to [Amy Cooper]” and that “certainly he would have been held and held forcibly if he resisted.”

By the time NYPD officers assigned to the park arrived the day of the call, there was no one at the scene.