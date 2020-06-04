They may do so in search of insights into the thinking of the potential next American leader, or to gain a toehold for disruptive efforts, or as the Russians did in 2016, to obtain material that might be disclosed publicly or used to interfere in the election.
“We are aware of reports from Google that a foreign actor has made unsuccessful attempts to access the personal email accounts of campaign staff,” the Biden campaign said in a statement. “We have known from the beginning of our campaign that we would be subject to such attacks and we are prepared for them. Biden for President takes cybersecurity seriously, we will remain vigilant against these threats, and will ensure that the campaign’s assets are secured.”
Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, was not himself targeted, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity.
The Trump campaign could not be immediately reached for comment.
The hackers used a common technique called “phishing,” in which emails containing hidden malware and that appear to be coming from a trusted source are sent to unsuspecting targets. Opening a link in the email can trigger the malware, enabling the hacker to gain access to the target’s credentials.