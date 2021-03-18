No agreements and no joint statement are expected to result from the meeting in Anchorage, U.S. officials said, and the atmosphere is expected to be chilly as the Biden administration hangs onto some of the hardline China policies implemented under President Donald Trump.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with State Councilor Wang Yi and the foreign affairs chief of the Chinese Communist Party, Yang Jiechi.

Blinken set the stage for a confrontational encounter in remarks in South Korea before boarding a plane for Anchorage.

“We are clear-eyed about Beijing’s consistent failure to uphold its commitments, and we spoke about how Beijing’s aggressive and authoritarian behavior are challenging the stability, security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region,” Blinken said.

Chinese officials immediately shot back.

“There’s no room for China to compromise on issues related to sovereign security and core interests, and its determination and will to safeguard its core interests is unwavering,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

Dispensing with the pomp and circumstance associated with official visits, the four officials are set to hold formal business meetings instead of stately affairs that entail banquets and cultural events.

Blinken arrived in Alaska after visits to U.S. treaty allies in Japan and South Korea, where he was joined by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. During his stop in Tokyo, the two governments issued a joint statement criticizing China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in western Xinjiang province and coercive and “destabilizing behavior” toward its neighboring countries.

“We will push back if necessary when China uses coercion or aggression to get its way,” Blinken said in Japan.

China’s official media organs initially sounded a positive note when the Anchorage meeting was announced, with an editorial in China Daily calling it a “welcome development, reviving hopes that the two countries will be able to demonstrate the wisdom and resolve to navigate ties away from conflict and confrontation.”

But as U.S. officials downplayed the meeting, calling it a “one-off” that entails no intention of “follow-on engagements,” Chinese messaging dimmed in response, with the Chinese ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, saying “we don’t hold overly high hopes.”

The challenge for U.S. officials will be in balancing what Blinken has called a “complex relationship” that has significant stakes for combatting the coronavirus pandemic and climate change given Beijing’s status as the world’s largest emitter.

Blinken has made clear he will open the discussions from a tone of confrontation.

“Among the factors that drive the administration’s messaging is not wanting to expose a flank and invite criticism of being appeasing to Beijing,” said Danny Russel, a vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute and a former career diplomat. “They are disabusing people of the expectation that this is going to produce some solutions or even negotiations. But it’s an opportunity to lay our priorities and level-set.”

U.S. officials told reporters ahead of the trip that Blinken and Sullivan would emphasize U.S. concerns over China’s “increasingly aggressive activities across the Taiwan Strait” and other issues China considers internal matters, such as its treatment of Uyghur Muslims and control over Taiwan. “We will absolutely make those points very clear,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive negotiations.

China, in turn, has indicated that it wants the Biden administration to reverse sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, including limitations on U.S. technology sales to Chinese telecommunications companies and chip makers.

Given the wide gulf between the two countries, the chances of a breakthrough are limited, but they will have the benefit of very few distractions.

“When you’re in Anchorage, there are not Congress people around and there are a finite number of reporters,” Russel said. “You’re basically sequestered.”