In the full written statement Miller submitted to the committee, he detailed multiple conversations with Trump in the days before the riot. Trump, Miller said, indicated that the Pentagon should give D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) any support she requested, and guessed that “they” would need 10,000 troops on Jan. 6 to contain the throngs of Trump’s supporters who came to the nation’s capital for a “Stop the Steal” rally. Miller omitted those passages — and his criticism of Trump’s speech to rallygoers — from the opening statement he delivered Wednesday, though later on, under questioning from lawmakers, he affirmed those points.