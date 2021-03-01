The FBI director starts this stage of his tenure with a different challenge: convincing lawmakers that the FBI did not fall short in its duty to protect the nation from threats posed by far-right domestic extremists.

Tuesday’s hearing will be a public test of Wray’s new relationship with the Biden administration and the Democrats who now control the Senate.

The committee’s chairman, Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), has publicly criticized the Justice Department and FBI over their approach to the threat of violence posed by right-wing extremists during Trump’s tenure.

“Unfortunately, the FBI appears to have taken steps in recent years that minimize the threat of white supremacist and far-right violence, a grave concern that some of us have raised with you on numerous occasions in recent years,” Durbin and nine other Senate Democrats wrote to Wray last week.

That sort of criticism could spell political whiplash for the FBI, which in the Trump era was often showered with praise from congressional Democrats eager to check the president’s demands that federal law enforcement pursue his political enemies and drop cases against his allies.

Wray is also likely to face questions Tuesday about a Jan. 5 intelligence report from the FBI’s Norfolk office, which warned of social media chatter that Trump supporters were talking about creating a perimeter around the U.S. Capitol and storming inside.

The FBI document quoted one person urging Trump supporters to go to Washington “ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.”

BLM is a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement for racial justice. Pantifa is a derogatory term for antifa, a far-left anti-fascist movement whose adherents sometimes engage in violent clashes with right-wing extremists.

The FBI report also noted that individuals had shared a map of Congress and its tunnels, with a “CREATE PERIMETER” headline.

FBI officials have said the information was raw and could not immediately be traced to a specific person. “The information obtained by our Norfolk office was on a message board thread and could not be attributed to a specific individual,” the bureau said in a statement last week. “The language was aspirational in nature with no specific and credible details.”

It is not clear whether the FBI or any other law enforcement agency changed preparations after the warning, or if any other FBI offices generated similar warnings in the days before the riot.

In federal law enforcement circles, some have argued that the events of Jan. 6 represent a drastic failure of security and intelligence-gathering, while others have maintained that it was not an intelligence failure as much as failure to act on the intelligence they had. At a hearing last week, former Capitol security officials argued that they did not have sufficient warning of the danger.