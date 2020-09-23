The president expressed displeasure with the director’s answers, saying they were soft on antifa activists, the anti-fascist collective he blames for the violence stemming from some protests against racial injustice, and neglected to mention that China would like to see Biden elected.

“I did not like his answers,” Trump said last week. “I’m not sure he liked them either. I’m sure he probably would agree with me.”

Asked whether he would consider removing Wray over his testimony, the president responded, “We’re looking at a lot of different things.”

At last week’s hearing, the FBI director warned that too much focus on foreign disinformation campaigns could be debilitating, causing Americans to distrust the democratic process.

“In many ways, what concerns me most is the steady drumbeat and misinformation” that could lead to “a lack of confidence of American voters and citizens in the validity of their vote,” Wray said. “I think that would be a perception, not a reality. I think Americans can and should have confidence in our election system and our democracy.”

Wray may also be pressed by members of the Senate Homeland Security Committee about the upcoming FBI background check into the pending nominee to the Supreme Court. The agency’s background check became a major issue in the confirmation battle over the newest Supreme Court justice, Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Democrats questioned then whether the Trump administration had rushed or limited the review of Kavanaugh to try to get him confirmed, but Wray defended the agents’ work, saying they had followed the usual practice and procedures.

Background investigations are not like criminal probes, which are conducted independently from administration oversight to determine whether someone should be charged with a crime. Rather, they are investigations conducted at the direction and specifications of the White House to answer particular questions about a nominee or job candidate.