Marc Polymeropoulos, a former CIA officer who retired while suffering symptoms, including painful headaches, after a trip to Moscow in 2017, called the passage of the legislation a “watershed moment for victims” because it has marked a “fundamental admission by the U.S. government that the attacks that continue to this day are real. No longer can the U.S. government claim we were all making it up, which they did for so long and caused not only psychological injury but also delayed medical care, which compounded our injuries.” The bill would also help compensate personnel who paid for medical treatments out of their own pocket and who were compelled to retire early, as Polymeropoulos did.