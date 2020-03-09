The jury did find Schulte guilty on two counts of making false statements to investigators and contempt of court. But the failure to reach a unanimous agreement on the most serious charges of disclosing classified information was a significant blow to the government's case.

AD

AD

In a trial that lasted more than a month, prosecutors portrayed the ex-CIA officer, Joshua Schulte, 31, as a disgruntled employee bent on vengeance after his bosses failed to take his side in a dispute with a CIA co-worker.

The verdict came three years after WikiLeaks posted thousands of files revealing secret hacking tools that the CIA used to penetrate cellphones, televisions and other ordinary electronic devices. The hacking library, which the organization dubbed Vault 7, alerted U.S. adversaries to how the CIA spied and could enable them to turn the hacking tools back on the United States, prosecutors argued at trial.

The leak drew comparisons to an earlier disclosure by National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden. But officials have said that Schulte’s actions caused even more damage to secret intelligence operations. Whereas Snowden mostly revealed details about NSA programs and capabilities, Schulte disclosed how the CIA actually conducts cyber espionage, information that was both more revealing and potentially more dangerous to have in the open, current and former intelligence officials have said.

AD

AD

“These leaks were devastating to national security,” assistant U.S. attorney Matthew Laroche told jurors during his closing argument on Monday. “The CIA’s cyber tools were gone in an instant. Intelligence gathering operations around the world stopped immediately.”

Schulte was a suspect almost from the moment WikiLeaks published the CIA’s secrets. Within days, investigators traced the hacking tools back to the CIA unit where Schulte had worked, known as the Engineering Development Group. Schulte left the CIA in 2016 to take a job in New York City.

Investigators concluded that a breach of the group’s internal network, where the tools were stored, probably occurred while Schulte was still employed there. On March 13, 2017, less than a week after the publication, FBI agents searched Schulte’s apartment and found a computer server and several external drives, as well as notebooks and handwritten notes, court filings show.

AD

AD

Schulte was not arrested but was interviewed by FBI agents and denied that he had leaked the CIA materials.

The case took an unexpected turn in August, when Schulte was arrested after investigators found evidence of child pornography on his computer, including more than 10,000 photos and videos, prosecutors alleged. Schulte will be tried separately on those charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Schulte remained in jail in Manhattan for months while the government continued to investigate the Vault 7 leaks. In June 2018, Schulte was finally charged under the Espionage Act.

But Schulte’s defense attorneys argued that the government never knew with certainty that Schulte was the individual who gave the hacking tools to WikiLeaks.

AD

They pointed out that other CIA employees had access to the network from which the hacking tools were allegedly stolen. Schulte’s team also claimed that the CIA’s computer security was weak.

AD

“The bottom line is this … because the system was insecure, because the system was poorly monitored, the government cannot know, and it certainly cannot prove to you which of the many people with access to this information committed this crime, when they committed it, or how they did it,” Sabrina Shroff, Schulte’s lead defense attorney, said in her closing argument to jurors on Monday. Shroff raised the possibility that another CIA employee who worked with Schulte, who was identified in court only by the pseudonym “Michael,” was also a plausible suspect.

Shroff had argued that the CIA was embarrassed because officials didn’t realize the hacking tools had been stolen until they appeared on WikiLeaks. She also said that Schulte was an easy scapegoat because of his turbulent history with the agency

AD

“He was also a pain in the ass to everyone at the CIA,” Shroff had told jurors at the first day of the trial. “Being a difficult employee does not make you a criminal.”