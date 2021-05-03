The bureau did not identify the individual or detail the nature of his wounds, nor did it describe the weapon it said he was carrying. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m., the bureau said.
Officials familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe an ongoing investigation, said the person had pulled up to the CIA security gate hours earlier, and the shooting occurred after lengthy negotiations with him. The FBI said it was reviewing the incident.
“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously,” the bureau said. “The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances.”
The shooting was first reported by NBC News.
The CIA said in a statement before the shooting that its compound had remained secured, and its Security Protective Officers were “the only Agency personnel directly involved” in the incident. The agency later referred questions to the FBI.
The CIA security perimeter is tight and often snags drivers who unintentionally drive toward the campus.
But in 1993, a man who said he was protesting U.S. policies toward Muslims shot and killed five people outside the facility, then fled to Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Years later, Mir Aimal Kasi was brought back to the United States, convicted and sentenced to death. He was executed in 2002.
The bureau is famously tight-lipped about releasing information when its agents are involved in shootings, and because FBI agents generally don’t do street patrols or respond to regular service calls, they are involved in fewer such incidents than many local police agencies.
But agents have been involved in high-profile and sometimes controversial shootings over the years. An FBI agent, for example, was charged criminally with lying about firing at a militia leader who was killed in a 2016 encounter stemming from a standoff at a federal wildlife refuge. The agent ultimately was acquitted.
Justin Jouvenal and Shane Harris contributed to this report.