“The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and collect all relevant evidence from the scene,” the bureau said in a statement. “As the review remains ongoing, we cannot provide any additional details at this time.”
The bureau had a day earlier confirmed at least one of its agents shot a person outside CIA headquarters in Washington’s Virginia suburbs, though it offered scant details about the encounter. In another one-paragraph statement, the bureau said the person had been involved in a “security incident” outside the CIA before he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon and was engaged by law enforcement officers.” The person who was shot was taken to the hospital, the bureau said.
The CIA said in a statement Monday that its compound had remained secured, and its Security Protective Officers were “the only Agency personnel directly involved” in the incident. The agency later referred questions to the FBI.
The FBI did not release the name of the person who was shot, nor did it detail what type of weapon the person was alleged to have had. Officials familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe an ongoing probe, said the person had pulled up to the CIA security gate hours earlier, and the shooting occurred after lengthy negotiations.
Even in an era when police departments are under pressure to be transparent when their officers shoot people, the FBI has remained tight lipped when its agents are involved in such incidents.
For example, after an FBI agent shot a man as the two rode aboard a Metro Red Line train in Maryland in December, the bureau, along with transit police, initially would not even say who fired a weapon, referring to the incident only as an “agent-involved shooting.” A 911 call released in January showed that an apparent witness to the encounter told authorities the FBI agent warned the man to back away, and saw the man instead approach the agent “to fight him.”