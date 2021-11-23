He said that the peace process was “a central topic” discussed with the government of Colombian President Iván Duque during a visit to Bogotá last month by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Although the delisting of the FARC was proposed by the previous government leader, Juan Manuel Santos, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for negotiating the deal, the conservative Duque has not promoted the idea. Instead, he has been highly critical of the agreement many say was too generous to fighters who committed atrocities during the conflict.