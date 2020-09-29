The inquiry is being driven by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), a staunch Trump ally who has set out to uncover what he sees as impropriety in the investigation that would ultimately be taken over by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. Democrats have criticized the effort as a politically motivated attempt to undermine a probe that has dogged Trump’s presidency.

In addition to Senate Republicans’ work, U.S. Attorney John Durham in Connecticut is exploring the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe as part of a special assignment from Attorney General William P. Barr.

Comey led the FBI when it first launched the investigation into Trump’s campaign in 2016, and his firing by Trump in 2017 escalated its stakes significantly. After Comey was forced out of the bureau, then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who had been Comey’s deputy, authorized agents to begin exploring Trump personally as a potential counterintelligence threat who had attempted to obstruct justice. Trump has said he was thinking of the Russia case when he removed Comey from his position.

Comey’s actions already have faced significant scrutiny, including from the Justice Department inspector general, who in late 2019 issued a report concluding the bureau had an “authorized purpose” to launch an investigation into Trump but blasting officials for other failures along the way.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz took aim in particular at the FBI’s controversial surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, accusing officials of filing error-laden applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to continue the monitoring after it likely should have stopped.

The inspector general found that Comey certified the bureau’s first three applications to surveil Page. While he found “no evidence” Comey was made aware of some of the problems, Horowitz said that was in part because “limited recollections and the absence of detailed documentation of meetings” made it difficult to determine what top FBI leaders were told by subordinates.

Comey, who wrote a book after leaving government and now writes a periodic column for The Washington Post, has broadly defended the bureau’s handling of the Russia case. His actions are well documented; just this week, a fictionalized miniseries called “The Comey Rule” aired on Showtime about his handling of that case and his treatment of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

Republicans are likely to press Comey on information recently released by the Justice Department showing that one of the Russia case agents thought prosecutors were out to “get Trump” and that a key source of allegations against the president had been previously investigated as a possible Russian asset.

Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer who was hired by an opposition research firm working for the Democratic National Committee and Clinton’s campaign to investigate Trump, relied on that source as he assembled a dossier of allegations against the Trump campaign, and the bureau would ultimately rely on Steele’s information in applying to surveil Page.

The inspector general, though, found inconsistencies between what Steele claimed the source had told him and what the source told the FBI. It was not clear what Comey knew of that. According to the inspector general, while Comey was aware the FBI had interviewed the source, he was not given an intelligence memo detailing the discrepancies between his and Steele’s accounts.

On Tuesday, Graham shared newly declassified information showing that U.S. intelligence agencies learned in late July 2016 that a Russian intelligence analysis claimed Clinton had approved a campaign plan to “stir up” a scandal against Trump by tying him to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the hacking of the Democratic National Committee. It’s unclear if the assertion by Russian intelligence is accurate, but by that point senior Clinton campaign officials had already publicly contended Trump was pushing pro-Russian policies and that Russia was behind the leaking of Democrats’ hacked emails.

Graham said Tuesday that he plans to ask Comey about the issue.

The senator has also said he expects McCabe to testify before the committee Oct. 6, though McCabe’s lawyer alleged in a letter to the inspector general that the FBI was refusing to give him access to personal notes and calendars from his time in the bureau that might help him refresh his recollection of events. The lawyer, Michael R. Bromwich, said McCabe had agreed to testify only if the committee would facilitate him accessing the materials and asked the Justice Department inspector general to investigate.