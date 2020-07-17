The memo does not explicitly mention Confederate banners, but states that the American flag is the “principal flag we are authorized and encouraged to display.”
“Flags are powerful symbols, particularly in the military community for whom flags embody common mission, common histories, and the special, timeless bond of warriors,” Esper wrote in his memo, obtained by The Washington Post. “As Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, a veteran of the Second World War, once wrote about the United States flag: 'It is a symbol of freedom, of equal opportunity, of religious tolerance, and of good will for other peoples who share our aspirations.”
The decision comes amid a nationwide conversation about race and racism that was spawned in May by the killing of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody. But the discussion in the Pentagon began before that, after the Marine Corps commandant, Gen. David Berger, announced in April that he was banning the public display of the Confederate battle flag from Marine bases.
Esper said in his memo that in addition to the American flag, several other flags are authorized, including those of U.S. states, territories and the District of Columbia, military services, general officers, Senate-confirmed presidential appointees, the POW/MIA flag, U.S. allies and partners, and organizations like NATO in which the United States is a member.
Confederate flags are absent from that list.