“The latest voluntary disappearance of REvil highlights the powerful psychological impact of having these villains believe that they are being hunted and that their identities will be revealed,” said Dmitri Alperovitch, executive chairman of the think tank Silverado Policy Accelerator, and a cyber expert. “U.S. and allied governments should proudly acknowledge these cyber operations and make it clear that no ransomware criminal will be safe from the long reach of their militaries and law enforcement agencies.”