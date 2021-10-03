The requirements, which the government has not made public, lay out what the Transportation Security Administration calls “urgently needed” steps to protect national security and shield Americans from the effects of cyberattacks on the nation’s 100 most critical natural gas and liquid pipelines. The Washington Post obtained a copy of the emergency rules, called a “security directive,” under a Freedom of Information Act request. Specific mitigation measures were redacted, along with some deadlines, but most of the rest of the document was not.