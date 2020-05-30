“Throughout his long and distinguished career as a public servant, Dana has demonstrated a selfless determination to ensure that justice is always served on behalf of our citizens,” Wray said.

AD

The move was first reported by NBC News, which said Boente had been asked to resign and that the decision “came from high levels of the Justice Department,” rather than Wray. The Washington Post could not immediately confirm that assertion.

AD

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter, referring questions to the FBI, which declined to elaborate beyond the bureau’s statements.

Boente has become the focus of conservative criticism related to his role in the FBI’s 2016 investigation of whether President Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia to influence the election. As acting attorney general, Boente briefly supervised that probe. He later was interviewed by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and turned over notes as part of Mueller’s investigation into whether Trump had sought to obstruct justice.

AD

Boente signed one of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants authorizing the surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page; the Justice Department inspector general would later come to find that those warrants were deeply problematic.

AD

The inspector general, however, found that the FBI officials working the case kept Justice Department leaders in the dark about significant aspects of the warrants, and that top officials, including Boente, “did not have accurate and complete information” at the time they approved them.

More recently, conservatives have focused on Boente’s role in the ongoing legal battles over the criminal case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn had pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his interactions with a Russian diplomat, though as he awaited sentencing, he changed legal teams and began to attack the case. Attorney General William P. Barr ordered a review of the matter led by U.S. attorney Jeff Jensen in St. Louis, and ultimately, at Jensen’s recommendation, had the Justice Department move to drop the charge entirely.

AD

That move came after the department turned over additional documents to Flynn’s defense team, including notes and other materials that Flynn’s lawyers argue show Flynn was entrapped. The conservative news site the Federalist, and later the New York Times, reported that Boente had opposed turning over the materials. Some legal analysts have said the Justice Department’s legal reasoning for asking to dismiss the case was contorted, though Barr and other conservatives have vigorously defended the move.

AD

Before ascending to Justice Department leadership, Boente had worked as the U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia during the Obama administration. He rose to prominence when Trump fired then-acting attorney general Sally Yates over her refusal to defend his ban on travelers from predominantly Muslim countries. Trump named Boente the acting attorney general, and he vowed to defend the measure.

As Trump filled the Justice Department with his own appointees, Boente stayed on to serve in other acting roles before moving to the FBI in early 2018. Even before Barr became attorney general, senior Justice Department officials privately criticized Boente for what they claimed were slow or incomplete responses to congressional Republicans’ demands for information about politically sensitive investigations.

AD

AD