Correia pleaded guilty in October to duping investors in Fraud Guarantee, the business he started with Giuliani’s former associate Lev Parnas. The firm offered fraud protection and “risk management tools” to other companies, but prosecutors say it was never operational and that, instead, Correia and Parnas used over $2 million in investment capital for personal expenses.

Parnas, a Ukrainian-born businessman who later teamed with Giuliani to undermine President Biden’s candidacy in the 2020 election, has maintained his innocence. Giuliani is not accused of wrongdoing and has said there was nothing inappropriate about his work for Fraud Guarantee.

Correia’s lawyer, William Harrington, had argued that his client should not serve prison time because he took about $44,000 over seven years, what Harrington characterized as a small sum overall and far less than what Parnas is accused of pocketing. Correia, he told the court, took responsibly for his conduct and had been sincere about trying to make Fraud Guarantee a success.

“He full heartedly believed in Fraud Guarantee’s promise,” Harrington wrote in a presentencing memo. “He poured himself into these ventures and spent many unremunerated hours trying to make the businesses a reality.”

Harrington said Correia is the primary caretaker of two young children.

The Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office argued that Correia should do prison time for his “critical role” in cheating investors who, from 2013 to 2018, were told Fraud Guarantee was “a legitimate and functioning business, when Correia knew it was not operational and that vast majority of the money investors put into the company was spent on purposes having nothing to do with Fraud Guarantee.”

Correia also admitted he lied to the Federal Election Commission about the source a $325,000 donation made to a pro-Trump super PAC. Correia told election regulators the money came from a natural gas import firm — which prosecutors contend was another nonfunctioning business. Prosecutors say the money came from a mortgage loan obtained by another associate of both Parnas and Giuliani, co-defendant Igor Fruman.

Fruman was arrested along with Parnas in October 2019, as the pair waited to board a flight at Dulles International Airport outside D.C. The case brought intense scrutiny to their relationship with Giuliani and their efforts in Ukraine to find political dirt on Biden and his family.

Trump, whose second impeachment trial begins this week, was acquitted by the Senate last year of charges he withheld military aid to Ukraine as part of pressure campaign to spur an investigation of Biden’s activities there while he was vice president and his son served on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm.