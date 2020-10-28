Najibullah faces kidnapping, conspiracy and weapons charges, authorities said. If convicted, he could face life in prison. Najibullah was scheduled to appear in court here later Wednesday.

Rohde, now an editor with the New Yorker magazine, made a daring escape from the compound along with another of the hostages, Afghan journalist Tahir Ludin. The third captive stayed behind.

Two other suspects, Akhund Zada and Timor Shah, are named in the indictment in addition to Najibullah. The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, in announcing the case, did not say whether their whereabouts are known, thought neither Zada nor Shah is in custody.

Authorities say the suspects forced Rohde and the other captives to make videos in which they begged for help. In one video, Rohde pleaded for his life while one of the suspects aimed a machine gun at his face, officials said.

Rohde did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers said in a statement that the Justice Department was committed to seeking justice for Rohde and other journalists facing the dangers of covering conflict internationally.

“Journalists risk their lives bringing us news from conflict zones, and no matter how much time may pass, our resolve to find and hold accountable those who target and harm them and other Americans will never wane,” Demers said.