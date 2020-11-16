Speaking through a Pashto interpreter, Najibullah was emphatic in entering his plea.

“Not guilty,” he said. “I’m not involved in any of this.”

Proceedings in Najibullah’s case are on hold until at least February in part because the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office has to process classified information and provide it to the defense. Most of the evidence in the case is already prepared, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Krouse said during Monday’s proceeding.

U.S. officials indicted Najibullah in 2014, but the case was unsealed only after his arrest last month. He is being represented by a public defender. Attempts to contact his lawyer were not immediately successful.

Rohde, who worked for the New York Times at the time of his abduction and is now an editor with the New Yorker magazine, declined to comment.

Najibullah, 42, was taken into custody by authorities in Ukraine and transferred to the United States on Oct. 27 to face kidnapping, conspiracy and weapons charges. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Federal prosecutors say Akhund Zada, one of Najibullah’s alleged accomplices, kidnapped Rohde at gunpoint. Rohde, who was in Afghanistan to gather reporting for a book, was taken along with two others to a Taliban compound in neighboring Pakistan.

Najibullah is accused of forcing Rohde to make a ransom call to his wife in a push by the captors to get paid. Rohde also had to plead for his life in a video recording while Najibullah held a machine gun to his face, according to prosecutors. The alleged kidnappers wanted money from Rohde’s family and demanded that Taliban prisoners in U.S. government custody get released.

Rohde was captured along with Afghan journalist Tahir Ludin and Asadullah Mangal, a third hostage who was working with the reporters. Rohde and Ludin made a courageous escape out of a window and then found their way to safety. Mangal stayed behind.

Rohde wrote a multipart series documenting his terrifying experience in the conflict-ridden territory.

Zada and Timor Shah, another suspect named in the indictment, are not in custody. Authorities have not said if they know where the two men are.