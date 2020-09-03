“As I am sure you are aware, without some evidence to establish probable cause of a particular arrestee’s criminal conduct — e.g., a police officer’s observation or video footage of the alleged crime — we cannot bring federal charges,” Sherwin wrote. “Surely, by your comments, you are not suggesting that this Office skirt constitutional protections and due process.”

AD

AD

The letter — which was responding to criticism from Bowser that federal prosecutors were not bringing charges — was surprising, as the Justice Department in the Trump administration has taken an aggressive posture toward those who cause violence at anti-police brutality demonstrations nationwide, and top officials have repeatedly stressed support of police.

A day after it was sent, President Trump approved a memo that the White House said is intended to begin restricting federal funding from going to certain Democratic-led cities that the administration determines to be “anarchist jurisdictions.” The memo specifically called for a review of money directed to D.C.

After meeting with D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham on Wednesday, Sherwin essentially backed down.

AD

“As we further discussed, you should not take my letter of September 1, 2020 as suggesting that there had been no probable cause for the arrests,” Sherwin wrote. “That was not the [Justice] Department’s position. Rather the concern was that we needed certain additional information to be reflected in the supporting affidavits to proceed with criminal charges.”

Sherwin wrote that as prosecutors continued to review evidence with police officers, his office would “be charging a number of arrestees today.” A Justice Department official said those charges against those arrested will include some people in the group of more than 40 taken into custody in mid-August. Sherwin had previously written that the group had been taken into custody “as a collective,” without evidence linking particular people to particular crimes.

AD

“Simply put, we cannot charge crimes on the basis of mere presence or guilt by association,” he wrote on Tuesday, adding that he had met with D.C. police officials on Aug. 15 to “request their assistance to further develop these cases to establish a bare minimum of probable cause.”

“To date,” he wrote, “no sufficient evidence has materialized.”

A D.C. police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.