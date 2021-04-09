Lying during the enlistment process is a crime in the military and can result in a felony conviction.

Story continues below advertisement

Austin’s memo also directed a review of Defense Department regulations on what constitutes extremist activities and new training for service members transitioning to civilian life to warn them on how they could be targeted by extremist groups. Austin also told the department to commission a study on extremist behavior in the military to get a better understanding of the issue.

“The health, readiness and morale of the Total Force will always be one of my top priorities,” Austin said in the memo. The “vast majority of those who serve in uniform and their civilian colleagues, do so with great honor and integrity, but any extremist behavior in the force can have an outsized impact.”



Advertisement

Austin’s emphasis on extremism comes after a mob of people supporting then-President Donald Trump smashed their way into Congress on Jan. 6 in a failed attempt to stop the certification of President Biden’s election victory. Hundreds of people have been arrested in the wake of the violence, including a disproportionately large number of veterans.

Story continues below advertisement

Other service members have been ejected from the military over the past year for expressing extremist or racist sentiments on social media.

In his memo, Austin also detailed focus areas for a new Pentagon working group launched to counter extremism. It will provide its first report with recommendations no later than next week.

The group’s initial work will examine whether amending department policy or the military justice system to counter extremism is appropriate and help determine how to watch out for “insider threats.”

Advertisement

It also will consider how the Pentagon might screen publicly available information, such as social media, and improve training for commanders who must handle “gray areas,” such as a service member who openly follows or likes extremist content online, the memo said.

Story continues below advertisement

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Friday that the intent of the forthcoming study on extremism is not “about being the thought police,” but will scrutinize the actions that people take.

“It’s about what you do with what’s between your ears,” Kirby said. “It’s about the behavior and the conduct that is inspired by or influenced by this kind of ideology.”

That has led to questions about whether the Pentagon should go further.

Service members are not explicitly forbidden from being members of extremist groups. Instead, they are barred from “active participation” in them, a stance that Kirby indicated on Friday could stand.

Advertisement

“I guess I take issue with your characterization of this as being an easy fix,” Kirby said in response to a question from a reporter at a briefing Friday. “The nature of these groups change all the time, and new groups pop up and old groups die off and they morph into something else.”

Story continues below advertisement

The new steps detailed by Austin come after he called in February for a “stand-down,” in which commanders were each required to take a few hours off to discuss extremism and the commitments service members make to uphold the U.S. Constitution. Those discussions were completed over the past 60 days in active-duty units, with some National Guard and reserve units expected to complete them by June.