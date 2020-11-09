Esper’s firing, expected since at least June but announced suddenly as Trump continues to contest the results of the presidential election, plunges the Pentagon into another period of leadership upheaval as military officials seek to reorient the military toward threats emanating from Asia and navigate political tensions at home.
Esper, an Army veteran and former weapons lobbyist who also worked on Capitol Hill, has been mostly aligned with his commander in chief on major foreign policy issues, but clashed with the president over Trump’s steps to draw the military into partisan politics.