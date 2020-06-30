Democrats questioned whether officials failed to make sure Trump was aware of the Russian effort to offer bounties to Taliban-linked militants who killed U.S. and allied troops in Afghanistan, not because of concerns about the intelligence, but because of the president’s relationship with Putin.

Earlier this month, Trump told Putin he planned to invite him to the G-7 summit when the United States hosts it in September, over the objections of other members. Russia was kicked out of the group of the world’s leading industrial democracies in 2014, after it invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea.

“There may be a reluctance to brief the president on things he doesn’t want to hear, and that may be more true with respect to Putin and Putin’s Russia than with respect to any other subject matter,” Schiff said. “If there’s a problem with being willing to brief the president on intelligence he doesn’t want to hear, that’s a problem for the entire nation’s security.”

The briefing Tuesday morning for House Democrats at the White House came on the heels of a similar one for House Republicans on Monday afternoon. Lawmakers from both parties have said that they want more comprehensive briefings from members of the intelligence community and for more lawmakers to have access to the information.

Democrats said Tuesday that Washington should start considering sanctions on Russia for targeting U.S. troops, while leading House Republicans called for even harsher potential retaliatory measures.

“America’s adversaries should know, they should have no doubt, that any targeting of U.S. forces by Russia, by anyone else, should face a very swift and deadly response,” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) told reporters.

The intelligence regarding Russia’s bounty program was considered significant enough that officials included it in the President’s Daily Brief, according to two individuals familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence. But Trump does not read those materials and instead relies on verbal briefings, officials have said.

House Democrats seemed to concur with Trump’s assertion over the weekend that he had never been briefed in person on the matter, with House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) saying “apparently that did not happen.” They argued, however, that that was no excuse.

“You brief the president in the manner in which he or she receives information,” Schiff said. “If the president doesn’t read the brief, it doesn’t work to give him written product and not tell him what’s in it . . . if he doesn’t read, he doesn’t read, they should know that by now.”

House Democrats complained Tuesday that senior intelligence community officials from the CIA or National Security Agency were not present for their briefing, limiting lawmakers’ ability to directly assess the credibility of the information regarding Russia’s bounty program. But they stressed that their impression was that the intelligence was solid enough to put the president on high alert.

“Nothing in the briefing that we just received led me to believe that it is a hoax,” Hoyer noted. “There may be different judgments as to the level of credibility, but there was no assertion that the information they had was a hoax.”