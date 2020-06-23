Democrats say the weekend firing of former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman, who over the last two and a half years prosecuted cases against members of Trump’s inner circle, represents the attorney general’s most recent transgression.

Before that, they had objected to Barr’s refusal to defend the Affordable Care Act, what they’ve labeled his soft-pedaling in the prosecutions of Trump affiliates Roger Stone and Michael Flynn, and the attorney general’s order to clear away protesters outside the White House using tear gas and stun grenades to pave the way for a Trump photo op.

It is unclear if Barr will comply with any subpoena. A Justice Department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, the Judiciary Committee failed to have Barr testify about former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, ultimately voting to hold him in contempt. Barr still never appeared.

Barr did agree to appear for a hearing scheduled for late March, but it was scrapped as Congress shuttered with the onset of coronavirus.

In a Monday night letter to committee chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), its ranking Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio), objected to the subpoena and accused the chairman of “posturing.”

“Attorney General Barr remains willing to testify once the pandemic concludes,” he wrote — before charging that Nadler “baselessly” targeted Barr to get back at him for his “work to expose how the Obama-Biden Administration targeted” Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The anticipated showdown comes as the House and Senate judiciary committees are locked in an indirect battle of warring Justice Department investigations.

In the Democratic-controlled House, a probe into what lawmakers call the agency’s “unprecedented politicization” gets underway Wednesday with a hearing featuring two Justice Department employees: Aaron Zelinsky, a former member of Mueller’s team who resigned from the Stone case when his team was forced by superiors to reduce their sentencing request, and John Elias, acting chief of staff of the Antitrust Division. Both were summoned under subpoena.

In the Republican-controlled Senate, the Judiciary Committee is one of two panels looking once more into the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation, which became the foundation for Mueller’s probe. The Senate Homeland Security Committee is pursuing a similar inquiry.

Neither has much time to complete its work before lawmakers largely depart Washington to focus on campaigning ahead of November’s election. In an interview Monday nighth on MSNBC, Nadler acknowledged that Barr also might not respond to the summons.

“Subpoenas are supposed to be respected, obviously, but the corruption of the attorney general, of Barr, may lead him to try to defy it,” Nadler told host Rachel Maddow.

Over the weekend, Nadler ruled out trying to impeach the attorney general. On Monday, he also seemed to swerve from committing to another fight over a contempt resolution, suggesting lawmakers could vote to “eliminate his office budget” instead.

It is not the first time that Nadler has suggested targeting the attorney general’s budget — which Congress must vote on by Sept. 30 — as a means of retaliation. But a budget maneuver would also affect Barr’s successor, should Trump lose his reelection bid in November, making it a remedy Democrats are unlikely to pursue.

