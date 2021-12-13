The incident, captured on video, sparked massive demonstrations and calls for change at police departments across the country.
A court entry posted Monday indicated Chauvin, who pressed his knees into Floyd’s neck and back for nine minutes and 29 seconds, intends to change his plea. A hearing was scheduled in the case for Wednesday.
A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment, and an attorney for Chauvin did not immediately return a message.
Chauvin was convicted in April of murder in a case brought by Minnesota authorities and was sentenced to 22 and 1/2 years in prison. A federal grand jury indicted him and three other officers on charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights the next month, exposing him to more possible prison time.
The details of Chauvin’s plea were not immediately filed in court, and it was not clear what he would admit or what benefit he would receive for doing so. The change of plea must still be accepted by a federal judge.
Chauvin also has been charged federally with violating the rights of a 14-year-old boy during an arrest in September 2017. In that case, he was accused of holding the boy by the neck and hitting him twice with a flashlight. He had also pleaded not guilty in that case; it was not immediately clear whether Chauvin’s plea scheduled for Wednesday would resolve those charges.
Word of Chauvin’s change of plea comes two weeks after U.S. District Judge Paul A. Magnuson set preliminary deadlines indicating the civil rights trial was on track to begin around Jan. 20 at a federal courthouse in St. Paul.
Bailey reported from Minneapolis. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.