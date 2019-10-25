In March, Reeker was selected as acting assistant secretary in charge of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs. As head of the bureau that dealt with Ukraine, Reeker was nominally in charge of policy for the country. In reality, the policy was being steered by political appointees and by Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, according to previous testimony given during the impeachment probe.

A crisis was already brewing, in the form of rumors and conspiracy theories targeting Marie Yovanovitch, many being pushed by Giuliani. Highly regarded among her fellow diplomats, Yovanovitch was then the U.S. ambassador in Kyiv. State Department officials considered baseless the roiling questions being raised among conservative U.S. media about her loyalty and honesty. They began suggesting ways to defend her, both internally and publicly.

George Kent, the Reeker deputy overseeing Ukraine policy, warned in an email to colleagues that Yovanovitch was the victim of a “classic disinformation campaign.” Reeker passed along Kent’s concerns to David Hale, the third-highest ranking official at the State Department, and to T. Ulrich Brechbuhl, the closest confidant and longtime friend of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Their emails were provided to House investigators by the State Department’s inspector general.

Ultimately, the efforts were futile, and Yovanovitch was abruptly recalled. Reeker may be able to shed light on whether his appeals on her behalf reached Pompeo, and if so, how the secretary of state reacted. Pompeo has faced mounting criticism from State Department diplomats who contend he has not done enough to publicly defend Yovanovitch and their colleagues who are running up large legal bills due to the impeachment inquiry.

Like other diplomats who have testified before him, Reeker is a witness whose testimony will be difficult to assail. He is a career Foreign Service officer with a reputation for being apolitical, hard-working and professional. Colleagues say he is the type of leader whom junior Foreign Service officers turn to for career guidance. He has at times advised them to grab opportunities elsewhere, even when it was in his own interest for them to stay.

“He’s a workhorse, not a showboat,” said Daniel Fried, a former diplomat who resigned at the onset of the Trump administration. “He comes from the Masha Yovanovitch school of professionalism. He’s a capable, nice, relaxed guy, not at all stiff. And he’s utterly nonpartisan.”

Reeker joined the State Department in 1992. He signed up for the Foreign Service exam “on a lark” when he saw a flier for the test while attending the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University after graduating from Yale.

His did tours in Hungary and Macedonia, and was the U.S. consul general in Milan. He won wide praise for his public diplomacy, serving as the deputy to spokesman Richard Boucher under secretaries of state Madeleine Albright in the Clinton administration and Colin Powell under President George W. Bush. His work has been recognized with the Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Public Diplomacy, and with several State Department awards.

Boucher said Reeker was unflappable, even when Reeker was the sole person in town who could speak for the department when a crisis broke out somewhere in the world.

“He made the transition from a Democratic administration to a Republican one without any difficulty,” he said. “That’s because he’s fundamentally nonpartisan.”

Boucher said it was in keeping with his independence that Reeker would jump to alert the top officials on the seventh floor of the Truman Building that lies were being spread about Yovanovitch, a friend as well as a colleague.

“Masha is someone we all know, and we all think she is one of the best managers of people and policy we have in the State Department,” he said. “To hear her talked about in any other terms, the right thing to do is to stand up and say it’s wrong.”

The State Department ethos, particularly among officials tasked with explaining policy in public, is to stand up and speak the truth inside the building, instead of taking it public where it can become politicized. Reeker epitomized that ethos, according to friends and colleagues.

But as a career diplomat whose position was preceded by the adjective “acting,” Reeker may not have as much clout as the political appointee who preceded him.

“He’s done a good job,” said Fried. “But in this administration, if you’re not political, you don’t have a lot of juice. Now, all of the Ukraine team is under the knife.”

