Drafted by the National Counterterrorism Center, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, the report underscored what U.S. officials have previously said: that racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists and self-styled militias present the most lethal threats.

The report, which was dated March 1, was submitted to Congress and the National Security Council. The NSC is midway through a 100-day review of the issue that is expected to result in a strategy for countering domestic terrorism.

“While we remain vigilant about the threat of foreign terrorism, ideologically motivated domestic violent extremism now poses the most lethal and persistent terrorism-related threat to the homeland today,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Wednesday before the House Homeland Security Committee. “And we are fully engaged in addressing it.”

The report was released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and also included contributions from the CIA and the Defense Intelligence Agency.

“We now have a description of the threat that has been blessed by the full breadth of the intelligence community,” said a U.S. law enforcement official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. “That is in itself a significant development.”

The fact, too, that the White House has convened a process to deal with the challenge is significant, officials say privately, and stands in contrast to the previous administration, in which President Donald Trump was reluctant to condemn white-supremacist violence. He notably told the far-right Proud Boys group, which Canada last month declared a terrorist group, to “stand back and stand by.”

The mob attack on the Capitol, which resulted in five deaths — including a Capitol Police officer — crystallized the domestic extremism threat, but the FBI and DHS have been steadily increasing their focus on the issue.

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray testified this month that the bureau’s domestic terrorism caseload has roughly doubled over the past year. Last September it had about 1,000 cases. By the end of 2020, there were about 1,400 such cases, and after Jan. 6 the figure ballooned again to about 2,000, he said.

Domestic terrorism “has been metastasizing around the country for a long time now,” Wray said, “and it’s not going away anytime soon.”

Racially motivated violent extremists are most likely to conduct mass-casualty attacks against civilians, the report said. Violent white supremacists have “the most persistent and concerning” transnational connections, the report said, noting that they “frequently communicate with” individuals with similar beliefs overseas. A “small number” have traveled abroad to network, the report said.

Domestic extremists use a variety of social media platforms and encrypted chat applications to recruit, plan actions and spread material that radicalizes others, the document said.

As with foreign terrorism, lone offenders pose challenges for law enforcement because of the difficulty in detecting someone who radicalizes independently and who has access to firearms, it said.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), the House Intelligence Committee chairman, called the document a “good first step.” He called on the administration to release specific information on incidents, investigations, personnel and resources to “help us better understand the threat and determine the best way to counter it.”