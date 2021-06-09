In Mueller’s 2019 report, McGahn, the witness it cites most frequently, revealed how Trump had asked him to help orchestrate Mueller’s firing, and later, to lie about it. During his interview with lawmakers, McGahn neither disputed any of his previous statements — nor downplayed how serious the implications would have been had he obeyed. But McGahn repeatedly and oftentimes testily refused to elaborate on points he made in Mueller’s report, pleading that his memory of events from more than four years ago was hazy.