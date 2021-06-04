The committee first asked to interview McGahn in 2019, after the release of former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 election. McGahn was the most-cited witness in Mueller’s report, explaining how Trump had tried to have Mueller fired and then asked aides to lie about it.
Democrats and many legal scholars seized on McGahn’s disclosures as evidence of possible obstruction of justice, a crime. The Trump White House sought to keep McGahn muzzled, claiming his proximity to the president granted him “absolute immunity” from congressional summons.
A legal battle over the enforcement of Congress’s subpoena for McGahn’s testimony played out in federal court for two years before the Democratic-controlled House reached a deal with the Biden administration to bring in McGahn for Friday’s transcribed interview, which is taking place out of public view.
But that bargain, struck last month, has been widely criticized as a retreat by the House, which abandoned its legal fight before it reached the Supreme Court and never secured a definitive ruling that it is mandatory to obey a congressional subpoena — which might have helped avoid similar conflicts in the future.
Last year, House Democrats unveiled legislation to accelerate the timelines under which the courts consider cases involving congressional subpoenas, as part of a broader package of reforms to better prevent presidential abuses of power. That legislation is currently the subject of discussions with the White House, and is expected to be revisited in the House.