More than $670,000 went toward personnel costs, more than $280,000 went toward travel and more than $797,000 went toward IT and litigative support, according to the report.
An accounting released earlier this year showed Durham’s investigation cost U.S. taxpayers about $1.45 million from mid-October 2020 through March 2021. The latest report includes some expenses from that prior time frame, which came in higher than had been estimated.
John Durham has a stellar reputation for investigating corruption. Some fear his work for Barr could tarnish it.
The tally is not a complete accounting of Durham’s expenses since his investigation began in the spring of 2019. Durham was the U.S. attorney in Connecticut when then-Attorney General William P. Barr first asked him to review the FBI investigation; at that time, he was not a special counsel who was required to publicly report investigative expenses.
Barr gave him the special counsel designation in October 2020 — signing an order that protected the investigation from any potential change in political leadership and required the submission of a final report that could be made public.
Democrats and others have long asserted that Durham’s investigation is a political stunt meant to undercut a legitimate FBI probe that dogged Trump’s presidency. Though Durham initially focused on whether law enforcement and intelligence agencies acted inappropriately as they investigated the Trump campaign, the probe in recent months has seemed to zero in on whether people outside of government misled the FBI in an effort to keep attention on exaggerated claims of Trump ties with Russia.
Durham has so far charged two people with lying to the FBI.
In September, he alleged in an indictment that Michael Sussmann, a former federal prosecutor with expertise in computer cases, lied about “the capacity in which he was providing the allegations to the FBI” when he passed on information about possible digital connections between Russia-based Alfa Bank and a computer linked to the Trump Organization.
At the time, Sussmann worked for the law firm Perkins Coie, which has long ties to Democrats; he has since resigned.
According to the indictment, Sussmann “stated falsely that he was not acting on behalf of any client” when he gave the information to the FBI’s general counsel, who passed it along to agents to investigate. Durham alleged that Sussmann had billed time working on the issue to the Clinton campaign. The FBI ultimately could not find anything nefarious about the connections.
Sussmann has pleaded not guilty, and his legal team has called the allegations against him baseless — noting that Durham seems to be building a case around a single statement “allegedly made five years ago to a single witness that is unrecorded and unobserved by anyone else.”
In November, Durham alleged in an indictment that Igor Danchenko, an analyst who was a key source for a 2016 dossier of allegations about Trump, had lied to the FBI about where and how he got information.
A 2019 report by the Justice Department inspector general already had found significant problems with Danchenko’s information, but the indictment by Durham’s team painted a vivid picture of how the allegations were riddled with rumors and outright falsehoods.
The information was significant because it was included in a series of reports prepared by British ex-spy Christopher Steele, who had been hired by an opposition research firm working for the Clinton campaign. The FBI used those reports to justify obtaining secret surveillance orders targeting former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page to advance the agency’s probe of possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Danchenko has pleaded not guilty; an attorney representing him when he was charged has asserted Danchenko’s work as a researcher is “above reproach” and that people with an agenda were seeking to tarnish his reputation.
special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who took over the FBI’s Russia investigation, ultimately ran up a tab of just under $32 million over two years. Comparing his expenditures to Durham’s is difficult, though, because of the time period in which Durham was not operating as a special counsel, and the differing natures of their assignments.
Mueller’s prosecutors charged 34 people, including 26 Russian nationals.