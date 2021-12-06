Federal authorities reopened the case three years ago, after a new book quoted Bryant denying that Till had made any advances.
Till was kidnapped Aug. 28, 1955, tortured and shot. His mangled body was found days later in the Tallahatchie River and taken to Chicago for burial. Thousands waited in line to bear witness.
Photographs of Till’s corpse — which at his mother’s insistence was kept in an open coffin for the world to see — became some of the most consequential images of racial violence against African Americans.
Justice Department officials met Monday with members of Till’s family to inform them of the decision to close the case, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in advance of a public announcement expected later in the day.
A 2017 book, “The Blood of Emmett Till,” by historian Timothy Tyson, includes the first-known interview with Bryant. She told Tyson that Till had not come on to her sexually — a disclosure that directly contradicted her testimony six decades earlier, when she told a jury that Till grabbed her by the waist and uttered obscenities.
“That part’s not true,” Bryant, now in her late 80s, is quoted as saying. “Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him.”
The release of the book reignited interest in Till’s case, which put a harsh national spotlight on racial violence in the postwar era. The book also spurred speculation about whether Bryant — now known as Carolyn Donham — could face charges.
Tyson, who said he talked to Donham during two interviews in 2008 and finished writing the book eight years later, said someone from the FBI contacted him a few months after his book was published. Tyson said he gave the FBI agent “everything he wanted to see,” and his research materials were subpoenaed.
But the author has said he was skeptical the investigation would lead to any criminal charges.
“Because the only thing that she disclosed to me is perjury, that she testified falsely in court,” said Tyson, a senior research scholar at Duke University. “The statute of limitations on that ran out in 1958.”
In 2018, more than a year after Tyson’s book was published, the Justice Department told Congress in a report that the investigation into Till’s death has been reopened “after receiving new information,” without specifying what the new information was.
Tyson received a copy of Donham’s unpublished memoir, “More Than a Wolf Whistle: The Memoir of Carolyn Bryant Donham,” which he gave to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill under the restriction that it not be released until 2036 or until Donham’s death.
He said he does not know why Donham decided to talk to him.
“I’ve wondered that myself, but I can’t read her mind,” Tyson said.
Donham’s former husband, Roy Bryant, and brother-in-law, J.W. Milam, were prosecuted for Till’s death. An all-White jury acquitted them after just over an hour of deliberation — but the two later told a journalist that they had killed Till. They died without being convicted.
Federal and state officials have reinvestigated the murder case in recent decades, but none of the probes have resulted in new charges.
In 2004, the Justice Department was asked to consider prosecuting other subjects who may have been involved in Till’s slaying. The FBI reopened the investigation, and Till’s body was exhumed in 2005. But officials later decided it had no jurisdiction because the statute of limitations had expired on potential federal crimes.
In 2007, the case was referred to the state prosecutor for Mississippi’s 4th Judicial District, but a grand jury declined to issue new charges.