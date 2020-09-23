The ruling was handed down by New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron after nearly two hours of arguments in a lawsuit brought by state investigators conducting the civil investigation.

The president’s company is managed now by his two sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., both of whom have taken active roles in their father’s reelection efforts. An attorney for Eric Trump said during Wednesday’s hearing that the president’s son travels nearly seven days a week to make campaign-related appearances.

“This court finds that application unpersuasive,” Engoron said, referring to Eric Trump’s stated need to put off an interview until mid-November. He added that he felt Eric Trump’s attorney had cited no legal authority to support a bid to delay the deposition.

“Neither petitioner nor this court is bound by timeliness of the national election,” the judge said.

The lawsuit was filed in August by New York Attorney General Letitia James, after lawyers in her office said they had hit a roadblock with attorneys for the Trump Organization and other potential witnesses in their pursuit of testimony and documents.

The probe is a civil matter, not a criminal one. James’s office has said the Trump Organization potentially misled lenders and duped tax authorities. The state attorney general’s office began investigating the company last year after the president’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, a former executive with the company, gave Congress copies of financial statements from 2011 to 2013.

Cohen testified in 2019 that the statements demonstrated how President Trump inflated the value of his assets for loan applications and for insurance purposes. His properties were undervalued, however, to reduce taxes, Cohen alleged.

Cohen served time in federal prison for lying to Congress, tax evasion, and in connection with payments he made during the 2016 presidential campaign to two women alleging affairs with Trump several years ago. The president has denied their claims.

The state attorney general’s investigation centers on a number of Trump properties, including 212 acres in suburban Westchester County where Trump failed to develop a golf course. Officials have said they are looking at potential abuse of the conservation easement program, a voluntarily system through which private property owners can obtain conservation site status in exchange for a promise to limit development on protected land. Conservation easements can be controversial — sometimes seen as easy tax loopholes for the wealthy.

Lawyers representing the Trumps and officials at the company had cooperated with the probe to an extent, providing documents and making witnesses available for interviews, but later began holding back, according to the lawsuit.

Eric Trump had agreed to an interview but canceled two days before his July appointment, according to James’s lawsuit. A letter from his attorney indicated that “ ‘[W]e cannot allow the requested interview to go forward,’ ” according to an account of the events by investigators. The lawyers also cited “rights afforded to every individual under the Constitution,” in resisting efforts to reschedule the meeting.

James, a Democrat elected in 2018, made a campaign promise hold Trump and his Manhattan-based business accountable. Eric Trump has accused her of engaging in politics and “harassment” by looking into his father’s business affairs.