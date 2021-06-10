Moritsugu had arranged for Kim, an advisory council member of The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), to visit the White House on Tuesday for an informal lunch with staffers to discuss the newly formed organization, which has already raised more than $1 billion from the business community.
Asked about his message, Kim replied: “Narrative change.” Moritsugu, 49, a Hawaii native of Japanese and Chinese descent, handed him a drink as Kim quizzed advocates over how to amplify information about mental health issues.
Changing the narrative is what the happy hour was all about. Amid the spike in anti-Asian hate incidents during the coronavirus pandemic, members of Congress and community leaders have expressed anger that Asian Americans have been politically marginalized for decades, demanding more representation at the highest levels of the Biden administration and greater input into policymaking across the federal government.
If Kim represents the Hollywood star power behind the effort, Moritsugu is at the center of Washington’s expanding political muscle.
A veteran of the Obama administration and a former general counsel to Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Moritsugu was hired by the White House in April as the senior liaison to the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities amid an outcry from lawmakers and advocates frustrated that Biden failed to name a person of Asian descent to his statutory Cabinet.
But if her appointment solved an urgent political problem — Duckworth and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) backed off a threat to block all of Biden’s nonminority nominees — it was less clear what her role would be and what she would be doing.
“It was not well-defined because there is no playbook for the creation of a position like this,” Moritsugu said in an interview, describing her initial conversations with the White House. “There was a lot of inquiry and curiosity back and forth about what it would look like. I felt like the stakes are high and expectations are high.”
Amid national attention on bias crimes, Asian American leaders struggle over where to take their movement
The playbook is still being written, largely on the fly. Moritsugu, who reports to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed, wrote a memo about how she would approach the job, aiming for input on a raft of policies, from combating hate crimes to ensuring fair housing, language access and educational opportunities. But she has quickly discovered how unpredictable life in the West Wing can be.
A day after her appointment on April 14, Moritsugu was thrust into action as the White House’s representative to the Sikh community in Indianapolis after a gunman killed eight people, four of whom were Sikh, during a mass shooting at a FedEx facility.
Moritsugu participated in an online vigil and then flew to the city to deliver a message to the community from Biden.
In May, during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, she took part in a panel discussion focused on anti-Asian hate with former NBA player Jeremy Lin at the State Department, and discussed the impact of the coronavirus on families during an online forum hosted by Olympian Michelle Kwan.
And on May 20, she helped coordinate a pair of events that illustrated what advocates hailed as modest but concrete steps of progress. Biden presided over the East Room signing ceremony for the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, introduced by Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) and Hirono, which aims to beef up the Justice Department’s tracking of hate incidents.
Biden and Vice President Harris then joined TAAF board members — including Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang and Wall Street investors Joseph Bae and Li Lu — along with actress Olivia Munn and several grass-roots community leaders for a private meeting in the Roosevelt Room.
“This is what the power of community looks like,” Biden told the group, according to people in attendance. He also found time to serenade Sonal Shah, a former Obama administration official who serves as TAAF president, with “Happy Birthday.”
“There’s not yet been a typical day at the White House,” Moritsugu said. “It’s been a little more dynamic than that. Unexpected things crop up; long-term undertakings sometimes get put aside.”
Moritsugu pointed to the rampant spread of the coronavirus in India as another unexpected challenge, as she fielded calls from influential Indian Americans seeking assistance from the Biden administration. She also helped arrange a speech by Harris, whose mother emigrated from southern India, to Indian American staffers at the State Department.
“I asked her, ‘Are you sure you want to go do this?’ It’s a thankless task,” Duckworth said in an interview, recalling her conversations with Moritsugu about taking the job. “She’s done enough stuff and paid her dues. I told her, ‘You do not have to go do this job and go back to the 80-hour weeks of craziness.’ She has young kids. But she felt really strongly that she wanted to serve.”
Duckworth, Hirono and Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Committee, each offered the White House recommendations during the job search in April. Moritsugu was on all three lists, Duckworth said.
At the time, Moritsugu was serving as a vice president at the National Partnership for Women & Families and had recently helped organize a bipartisan letter by former U.S. government officials from several administrations denouncing anti-Asian hate. Duckworth said she and her fellow lawmakers pressed the White House to elevate the new job to the rank of deputy assistant, which Biden aides agreed to do after initially suggesting a lower-level position.
“Historically, what we’ve seen many times is an administration beginning to plan big legislative agendas and priorities and the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities are an afterthought,” said Gregg Orton, national director of the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, who collaborated with Moritsugu on Capitol Hill and during her time as assistant secretary for congressional relations at the Department of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration.
“Erika knows this, too. She’s seen it happen,” Orton said. “Hopefully, we can change that paradigm.”
In her role, Moritsugu attends senior staff meetings, during which she has highlighted the need for the administration to focus coronavirus relief efforts on women of color, who she says have faced unique hardships. It’s something to which she can offer firsthand testimony.
Last September, Moritsugu’s husband, Brian Kernek, contracted the coronavirus, and she soon tested positive as well, while trying to care for their daughter Vianne, now 12, and son Chester, 11. Though their cases were relatively mild, Moritsugu said she continues to suffer from complications, including fatigue and gastrointestinal issues (though she got her sense of taste back after being vaccinated).
She also has firsthand experience with the impact of anti-Asian hate. In early March 2020, Moritsugu was picking up her son from school in Northwest Washington when, she said, a man began shouting racist and sexist epithets. Then, he spat on her.
Shocked, Moritsugu hailed a taxi to take them home, while her son began asking questions. That’s when it struck her that, although she had faced harassment before, her children were now at risk, as well.
“That was terrifying,” she said. In the taxi, Moritsugu discussed the incident with Chester and asked him what people should do to deal with such situations.
“Number one, spit into a tissue and not onto someone else,” he replied, according to Moritsugu. “And number two, love not hate.”