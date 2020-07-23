Prosecutors say Myers, 77, conspired to bribe a former election division judge, who has already pleaded guilty in the case.
“The Department of Justice has zero tolerance for corruption of the electoral process, and we will spare no effort in investigating and prosecuting those who would seek an unfair advantage at the polls by bribing state and local officials,” said Brian Rabbitt, acting head of the department’s criminal division.
Myers allegedly bribed the local elections judge to illegally add votes for Democratic candidates in primary elections. Myers has worked for years as a political consultant to judicial candidates, and the indictment alleges that he paid bribes to deliver more votes for his clients, as well as other candidates he favored.
Three decades ago, Myers was one of the most high-profile politicians ensnared in the Abscam investigation, a sting launched by the FBI in which a man pretending to be a wealthy foreign sheikh bribed U.S. politicians in secretly recorded meetings. The case was later the subject of the film “American Hustle.”
In one of those meetings, the young congressman Myers took an envelope of cash and declared, “I’m going to tell you something, real simple and short. Money talks in this business and bulls--- walks. And it works the same way down in Washington.”
A jury eventually convicted Myers of bribery. He was expelled from Congress and sentenced to three years in prison.