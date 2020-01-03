He appeared in shackles before Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo. His handcuffs were removed as he stepped to the podium.

Kuo ordered García Luna, 51, held without bail, but his court-appointed lawyer, Cesar de Castro, can make a bid for bail down the line.

“It’s our position the defendant poses an unacceptable risk of flight,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Reid said before the bail ruling. She argued that García Luna allowed the cartel “to operate with impunity,” while getting paid by the powerful and dangerous organization.

Reid asked for a delay until Jan. 21 so her office could hold plea discussions with the defense. It is not unusual for a defense lawyer to meet with prosecutors early on in a case to determine whether there is a possibility of striking a plea deal and avoiding a trial.

“They need this extra time to see if they can talk about the case and try to reach an agreement before trial,” Kuo told García Luna, who said through an interpreter that he understood.

García Luna’s wife and two adult children were in the courtroom and made frantic gestures in his direction, mouthing messages to him as he was escorted in and out of the courtroom. They hid their faces and wept as they were approached by the news media upon leaving the courtroom. Attorneys for the family declined to comment.

García Luna, who was secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012 and head of Mexico’s Federal Investigation Agency from 2001 to 2005, was taken into custody in Dallas last month. He was transferred to New York on Thursday night.

He is charged with conspiracy related to cocaine distribution and importing, and with lying to the U.S. government about his activities. On the top counts, he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.

News of his arrest came as a surprise in Mexico, which has long battled with government corruption linked to the drug cartels. García Luna was a key figure in a multibillion-dollar anti-corruption effort.

The Sinaloa cartel was thriving when, in 2016, its leader, Guzmán, was captured by authorities in Mexico. He was extradited to the United States to face trial and considered a top security risk, having mastered the art of escaping custody in Mexico.

Guzmán was convicted in February on drug trafficking, murder conspiracy and related charges. At trial, witnesses testified that Guzmán ordered the shooting and capture of rivals in the drug trade.

Another former Sinaloa boss testified at Guzmán’s trial that he handed García Luna briefcases containing up to $5 million in exchange for assurance that he would assist the Sinaloa cartel.

