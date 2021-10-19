The agreements came after the Justice Department charged Facebook in a suit in December with failing to properly advertise at least 2,600 jobs — and consider applications from U.S. citizens — before it offered the spots to foreigners whom the company was sponsoring for green cards granting permanent residency in 2018 and 2019.
Facebook’s practices violated federal laws that require employers to demonstrate that there are no qualified U.S. workers available before it offers positions to temporary foreign workers it is sponsoring, according to the lawsuit.
Facebook has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $4.75 million to the U.S. government and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims of Facebook’s alleged discrimination, which officials said was the largest monetary settlement of its kind under the anti-discrimination provisions in U.S. immigration laws.
Officials said the Justice Department will work with the company to determine potential victims, but they said it was too early to know how many people might be eligible for damages.
“Facebook is not above the law and must comply with the nation’s federal civil rights laws,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the Justice Department’s civil rights division. “Companies cannot set aside certain positions for temporary visa holders because of their citizenship or immigration status.”
U.S. officials said Facebook also has agreed to train staff on federal anti-discrimination requirements. For the next three years, the Labor Department will audit the company’s petitions for temporary visa holders under the federal government’s permanent labor certification program.