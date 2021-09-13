After lengthy deliberations, officials have decided to provide $170 million to Egypt for counterterrorism, border security and nonproliferation, said State Department and congressional aides familiar with the matter. The administration will provide an additional $130 million on the condition that Egypt ends protracted prosecutions against rights and civil society organizations known as Case 173, and drops charges against or releases 16 individuals the United States has identified and raised with Cairo since June, the officials said.
“If they complete the human rights criteria that we laid out for the Egyptians, they also get the $130 million,” said one U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a decision that had not been announced publicly.
Past administrations have usually cited national security concerns to exercise a waiver allowing them to disburse $300 million of the aid package that is otherwise contingent on Egypt meeting certain human rights standards. A U.S. official said the Biden administration’s decision to place conditions on some of the aid conveys that this is not business as usual.
Details of the new aid conditions have not been previously reported. Politico first reported the decision to withhold a portion of the $300 million in assistance.
The arrangement stakes out a middle path between human rights groups that wanted to see Biden take a harder stance against Egypt and Republican lawmakers who view Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi as a committed, albeit ruthless, opponent of militant Islam.
Officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken have promised to put core American values at the center of Biden’s foreign policy, after four years when President Donald Trump often dismissed reports of abuses by partner governments and expressed admiration for authoritarian leaders such as Sissi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In contrast, Biden, referring to Sissi, has promised that there will be “no more blank checks for Trump’s ‘favorite dictator.’ ” But the administration’s record on human rights to date, including issues related to Myanmar and Saudi Arabia, suggests that it will adopt a cautious approach, sometimes well short of what progressive Democrats would like.
For years Sissi, who ascended to the presidency in 2014, has faced widespread criticism over increased restrictions on the press and on Egyptians’ freedom of expression. A new report from Human Rights Watch details what it says are secret detentions and “probable extrajudicial killings” by Egyptian security forces.
William Hartung, a scholar on security assistance at the Center for International Policy, said the decision to impose conditions on a small share of the overall amount was “both inadequate and disappointing.”
“The Sissi regime is the most repressive in Egypt’s history, and its crackdown on human rights defenders and democracy activists should be met with stronger measures,” he said. “If the administration truly wants to center human rights in its foreign policy, it needs to do better.”
Charles Dunne, a former U.S. diplomat who served in Cairo, said that by failing to address other widespread abuses in Egypt, the administration was undermining its own admonitions to Cairo on human rights while telegraphing a troubling message to other nations.
“It’s undermining its own foreign policy agenda and giving license not only to al-Sissi but other rights abusers in the Middle East and elsewhere,” he said.
But administration officials have stressed the importance of Egypt, with its position at the intersection of Africa and the Middle East and its zeal for counterterrorism, as an American security partner. The Sissi government also played a key role in brokering a cease-fire that ended a recent round of fighting between the Israeli government and Hamas militants in Gaza.
In 2017, the Trump administration froze some security aid to Egypt, but released it the following year.