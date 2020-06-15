“The trust that we have with the police force is broken, and the only way to heal some of these wounds is through a conviction and a drastic change with the police department,” said Tiara Brooks, one of Rayshard Brooks’s cousins.

“But, honestly,” she added, “true justice will never prevail because we will never be able to bring back Rayshard Brooks.”

Brooks was shot to death on Friday in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant after police arrived to investigate a complaint about a man who had fallen asleep in a car parked in the drive-through, according to a preliminary report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. What ensued was a violent confrontation, captured on multiple videos, that would add fuel to protests roiling the nation over police use of excessive force on black people.

The officers found Brooks in the car and gave him a sobriety test. After he failed, they tried to take him into custody. That sparked a wrestling match between Brooks and the two officers, and Brooks ultimately was able to take an officer’s Taser and run away.

The officers gave chase, with one aiming his Taser at Brooks, and Brooks turning and aiming the stolen stun gun in the officer’s direction. The officer then fired his handgun, killing Brooks, according to a video.

The nation had already been reeling from the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody in Minneapolis — an incident in which an officer was captured on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd gasped, “I can’t breathe.”

Brooks’s killing sparked a new round of demonstrations and unrest in Atlanta. On Saturday, Erika Shields, the city’s police chief, resigned, and the Wendy’s where the killing took place was set on fire. On Monday morning, a crowd of about 1,000 people was demonstrating outside the state capitol.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr., whose office is considering whether to charge the officers involved in the case, has said that he is still trying to obtain all the police body camera and dash camera footage of the shooting, and that he hopes to announce a decision in the middle of this week. The officer who fired the shots, Garrett Rolfe, has been fired; the other officer, Devin Brosnan, has been pulled from street patrols.

“How many more protests will it take to ensure that the next victim isn’t your cousin, your brother, your uncle, your nephew, your friend, or your companion?” Tiara Brooks asked at the family news conference.

Charity Evans, another of Brooks’s cousins, said her family had backed the Atlanta Police Department weeks ago, when demonstrations over Floyd’s death turned violent. Now, she said, “those same police took something away from my family that we’ll never get back.”

“Not only are we hurt, we are angry,” Evans said. “When does this stop? We’re not only pleading for justice. We’re pleading for change.”

L. Chris Stewart, an attorney who is representing Brooks’s family, said the shooting “cannot be justified,” and noted that the confrontation could have ended if the officers simply granted Brooks’s request to walk to his sister’s home nearby.

“Where is the empathy in just letting him walk home?” Stewart said. “What we know right now is that a man’s life was taken when it should never have happened.”

Tomika Miller, Brooks’s widow, said Brooks died on his daughter’s 8th birthday. The girl, she said, was supposed to later go skating with her dad.

“There is no justice that can ever make me feel happy about what’s been done,” she said. She also called on protesters to remain nonviolent, saying: “If you could just keep it as a peaceful protest, that would be wonderful.”