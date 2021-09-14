A person familiar with Wray’s thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the record, said Wray is outraged by the handling of the Nassar case, “and wants to make clear that this is in no way acceptable, should not have happened, will not happen again, and is not reflective of the agency. Accountability is important to him, and he wants employees to know that they will be held accountable for misconduct.”