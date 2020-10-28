“Director Wray is an asset to the Bureau and a trusted leader of Agents in the field,” O’Hare wrote. “Our country is safer because of him. Director Wray operates independently from partisan activities, and his nomination and acceptance of the position were predicated on that fact. He has not led the Bureau in a political manner, and politics should not determine his fate as Director.”

“No matter the outcome of next week’s election,” O’Hare added, “the men and women of the FBI are urging both Presidential candidates to allow Director Wray to lead the Bureau and serve our country.”

Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, said in an email: “If the President doesn’t have confidence in someone he will let you know. The White House does not speculate or comment on personnel matters.”

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The FBI said in a statement, “Major law enforcement associations representing current and former FBI agents as well as police and sheriff’s departments across the country have consistently expressed their full support of Director Wray’s leadership of the Bureau.”

From the outset of his presidency, Trump has shown little regard for the FBI director’s 10-year appointment. Only a few months into the job, the president removed James B. Comey from the position and said publicly later that he was thinking of the FBI’s investigation into possible coordination between his campaign and Russia when he did so. The move sparked an investigation, which would ultimately be taken over by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, into whether Trump was seeking to obstruct justice. Comey was less than halfway through his prescribed term.

Trump nominated Wray to succeed Comey, and he was sworn into the position in August 2017. But particularly in recent months, Trump soured on the director. Last month, he did not dispute that he could consider removing Wray from the position after Wray gave congressional testimony Trump didn’t like on Russian interference in the upcoming election and the threat posed by the far-left antifa movement. He and his advisers have repeatedly discussed Wray’s firing — a move that might also imperil William P. Barr as attorney general — over his frustration that law enforcement would not take steps that might aid the president’s chances of winning the election.

Trump has complained in particular that Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is scrutinizing the Russia investigation’s origins, would not deliver any public findings before Election Day. He also has been frustrated that neither Wray nor Barr would publicly indicate that Biden, his son Hunter Biden or other Biden associates are under investigation, according to people familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to reveal internal discussions.

In a recent Fox News interview, Trump said his attorney general should appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the Bidens.