The 2015 shooting killed nine people attending Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. Roof told investigators afterward that he wanted to start a race war.
FBI officials have admitted that failures in the background check system allowed Roof to buy the gun used in the shooting despite a prior arrest.
A district court judge initially ruled that the victim families did not have legal grounds to sue the government, but that finding was overturned by a federal appeals court.
Under the settlement terms agreed to Thursday, the payments will be split among relatives of the dead and those wounded in the shooting.
The FBI did not admit fault as part of the settlement, but said in a statement: “We in the FBI, like everyone in the country, were horrified by the senseless act of violence and today we continue to grieve with the families whose pain remains fresh from this unspeakable tragedy that took place more than six years ago.”
Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that since the day of the church shooting, the Justice Department “has sought to bring justice to the community, first by a successful hate crime prosecution and today by settling civil claims.”
