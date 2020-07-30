As a result of the inspector general findings, the FBI and Justice Department took a closer look at those 29 applications, and has now concluded “none of the errors . . . undermined or otherwise impacted the validity” of the surveillance orders.
The bureau said the 29 documents contained approximately 6,771 factual assertions. Those assertions also contained 201 “non-material” errors, including “minor typographical errors, such as misspelled words, and slight date inaccuracies.”
A spokeswoman for the inspector general declined to comment. Back in March, the inspector general’s office said it had “identified apparent errors or inadequately supported facts in all of the 25 applications we reviewed,” the memo said, adding that in another four cases, they couldn’t even find a corresponding file meant to act as a fact-checking exercise for FBI agents seeking surveillance orders.
Thursday’s FBI statement also noted that the 29 FISA applications predated changes to the surveillance process ordered by Director Christopher A. Wray. The FBI said in its statement that the bureau “remains confident these actions will fully address the findings and recommendations” of the inspector general.
The internal investigations of FISA work grew out of the FBI’s 2016 investigation of the Trump campaign for possibly conspiring with Russian interference in that election. After Inspector General Michael Horowitz found 17 serious problems with the FBI’s surveillance applications targeting former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, investigators set out to determine if similar problems existed in other cases. Horowitz has yet to issue a final report on the subject.