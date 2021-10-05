Monaco told the committee that the newly-confirmed head of the criminal division, Kenneth Polite, “is currently reviewing this matter, including new information that has come to light.” She said the review is being conducted with “a sense of urgency and gravity.”
It is rare for the Justice Department to even consider reopening a case that has been closed without charges. In the case of the Nassar agents, one retired years ago; the other was fired this summer in the wake of a scathing report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz that found major missteps in the FBI’s handling of allegations against Nassar in 2015, allowing him to victimize scores more patients before he was arrested by state authorities the following year.
The Justice Department review comes less than a month after Simone Biles and three other high-profile gymnasts gave emotional testimony to the Judiciary committee about how they had been abused by Nassar and ignored by the FBI.
“I blame Larry Nassar, and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse,” Biles told the committee.
Nassar was ultimately convicted of state sex abuse and federal child pornography charges and is currently serving an effective life sentence in prison.
At the hearing on Tuesday, Monaco apologized to the gymnasts, saying, “I am deeply sorry that in this case the victims did not receive the response or the protection that they deserved.”
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) said Monaco had shown “profound disrespect” for the victims by declining to testify at the hearing where they appeared last month.
“I mean no disrespect, Senator,” Monaco replied.
“You’re about three weeks too late, by my account,” said Cornyn.
