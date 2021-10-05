Monaco told the committee that the newly-confirmed head of the criminal division, Kenneth Polite, “is currently reviewing this matter, including new information that has come to light.” She said the review is being conducted with “a sense of urgency and gravity.”
It is rare for the Justice Department to even consider reopening a case that has been closed without charges. In the case of the Nassar agents, one retired years ago; the other was fired this summer in the wake of a scathing report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz that found major missteps in the FBI’s handling of allegations against Nassar in 2015, allowing him to victimize scores more patients before he was arrested by state authorities the following year.
The Justice Department review comes less than a month after Simone Biles and three other high-profile gymnasts gave emotional testimony to the Judiciary committee about how they had been abused by Nassar and ignored by the FBI.
“I blame Larry Nassar, and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse,” Biles told the committee.
Nassar was ultimately convicted of state sex abuse and federal child pornography charges and is currently serving an effective life sentence in prison.
At the hearing on Tuesday, Monaco apologized to the gymnasts, saying, “I am deeply sorry that in this case the victims did not receive the response or the protection that they deserved.”
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) said Monaco had shown “profound disrespect” for the victims by declining to testify at the hearing where they appeared last month.
“I mean no disrespect, Senator,” Monaco replied.
“You’re about three weeks too late, by my account,” said Cornyn.
The key conduct at issue in the Nassar case occurred well within the federal statute of limitations for prosecuting those involved.
Supervisory Special Agent Michael Langeman, who was fired a month ago, allegedly lied to agents with the inspector general’s office in interviews in 2020 and 2021, according to Horowitz’s report.
Langeman was questioned at length about why he did not pursue a case against Nassar, and whether he had in fact referred the matter to a different FBI office, and why he wrote a report of an interview with a key victim more than a year after the interview took place.
The inspector general report did not identify Langeman by name, but found that he lied to investigators “in an effort to minimize or excuse his errors.”
Horowitz found that while the FBI was dealing with the Nassar allegations in late 2015, the head of the FBI’s Indianapolis office, Jay Abbott, talked to Stephen Penny, then-president of USA Gymnastics, about getting Abbott a job with the Olympic Committee.
The inspector general said Abbott applied for the job but did not get it, and when confronted about it in 2019, falsely claimed to the inspector general that he had not sought the job. Penny resigned under pressure from his job with USA Gymnastics in 2017, and was charged in 2018 with evidence-tampering in the sex-abuse case. Abbott retired from the FBI.
One of the FBI’s chief failures in the Nassar case was not alerting state authorities to the possibility that he might be committing sex crimes against children — crimes which state prosecutors could, and eventually did, charge him with.
In response to that criticism, Monaco last week urged prosecutors and agents to coordinate more closely with state and local law enforcement about potential crimes that may fall outside federal law but may still be worth pursuing.
“Even in those instances where the federal government cannot bring its own criminal charges, our obligation to protect crime victims and ensure public safety does not end,” Monaco wrote in the memo. “Instead, proper coordination with state, local, or tribal law enforcement partners may become more important, particularly in the face of apparent, ongoing criminal behavior that puts victims at risk.”